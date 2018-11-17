Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA Decreased by Analyst (EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s FY2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.14 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 41.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 95.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,621.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

