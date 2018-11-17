Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Issued By William Blair

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 14th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.70. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2019 earnings at $17.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $352.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $214.87 and a 52 week high of $363.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Rosalie Oreilly Wooten sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total transaction of $1,650,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,367,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $837,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,587 shares of company stock worth $15,662,831 in the last three months. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

