Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Inc Decreased by Analyst (CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Fleming now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $541.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.79. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 326.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 156,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after buying an additional 109,825 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 544.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 63,754 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 490.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 61,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $416.8 million in 91 real estate properties as of June 30, 2018, located in 27 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

