Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Decreased by Analyst

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $6.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s Q1 2019 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $5.79 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $624.00.

MTD opened at $599.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $521.79 and a 52 week high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $734.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 93.15% and a net margin of 14.10%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 603.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.82, for a total value of $1,569,932.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.37, for a total value of $2,674,925.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,925.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $9,966,436. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

