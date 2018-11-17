Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Subsea 7 SA Lowered by Analyst (SUBCY)

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Subsea 7 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

