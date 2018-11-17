Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Decreased by Analyst

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Childrens Place in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Childrens Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Childrens Place from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Shares of PLCE opened at $130.71 on Thursday. Childrens Place has a 12-month low of $112.55 and a 12-month high of $161.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.20.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Childrens Place by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,287,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 5.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 92.3% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 102.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,707,000 after purchasing an additional 128,910 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 20.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period.

In other Childrens Place news, insider Jane T. Elfers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $13,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,091,380.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

