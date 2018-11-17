QAD Inc. (QADA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce $81.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.28 million. QAD posted sales of $76.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $334.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.92 million to $335.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $352.97 million, with estimates ranging from $346.56 million to $357.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). QAD had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

QADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of QAD from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

QAD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.88. 67,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. QAD has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $817.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in QAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in QAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in QAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QAD by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

