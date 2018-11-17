QChi Price Tops $0.0391 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One QChi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000703 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. QChi has a market capitalization of $860,163.00 and approximately $7,646.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QChi has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00138435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00225608 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $572.50 or 0.10352344 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010132 BTC.

About QChi

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,010,617 tokens. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi.

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

