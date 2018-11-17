Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Reaches $0.0196 on Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $27,303.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00055506 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000025 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,171,533 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

