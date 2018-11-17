Quebecoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $136.00 (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Quebecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quebecoin has a market capitalization of $47,720.00 and $136.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000811 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Quebecoin

QBC is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

