Qutoutiao (QTT) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.30.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QTT. KeyCorp started coverage on Qutoutiao in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Qutoutiao in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QTT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 253,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,437. Qutoutiao has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qutoutiao stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao Inc (NASDAQ:QTT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

