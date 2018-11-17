Radius Health (RDUS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RDUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a $28.40 rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.14.

Shares of RDUS stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. 582,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $41.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 346.67% and a negative return on equity of 140.79%. Radius Health’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Radius Health will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,590,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,498,923.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 9,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

