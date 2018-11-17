Rational (RAA) Given a €444.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €444.00 ($516.28) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RAA. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €650.00 ($755.81) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €630.00 ($732.56) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) price objective on Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €620.00 ($720.93) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €578.56 ($672.74).

Shares of RAA traded down €13.50 ($15.70) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €506.50 ($588.95). The stock had a trading volume of 10,406 shares. Rational has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

