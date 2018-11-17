Raymond James (RJF) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Raymond James earned a coverage optimism score of 1.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Raymond James’ score:

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. 885,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,230. Raymond James has a one year low of $71.93 and a one year high of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.13). Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $111.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other Raymond James news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $889,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $527,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James (RJF) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/raymond-james-rjf-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.