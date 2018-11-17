Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum set a $50.00 target price on Re/Max and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Re/Max from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on Re/Max from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Re/Max in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Re/Max by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,532,000 after buying an additional 127,191 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Re/Max by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,797,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,734,000 after buying an additional 395,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Re/Max by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,146,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after buying an additional 148,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Re/Max by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,517,000 after buying an additional 110,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Re/Max by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after buying an additional 198,539 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMAX traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 254,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,085. The stock has a market cap of $552.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Re/Max has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $61.27.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Re/Max will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

