RealChain (RCT) Price Tops $0.0012

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. One RealChain token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and CoinBene. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. RealChain has a market cap of $409,361.00 and $381,293.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00139205 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00224550 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.80 or 0.10334312 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009779 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,405,716 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

