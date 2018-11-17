RealPage Inc (RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn Sells 101,700 Shares

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 101,700 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $5,047,371.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,158,941.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.33 and a beta of 1.32.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 683,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on RealPage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

