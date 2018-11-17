Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,671 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 16,350.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 987 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 95.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Hat alerts:

In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $314,200.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares in the company, valued at $45,214,223.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $453,984 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHT shares. OTR Global cut Red Hat to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Nomura cut Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Red Hat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Red Hat from $154.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Red Hat from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.48.

NYSE:RHT opened at $173.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Red Hat Inc has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $177.70.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.12 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. Red Hat’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/red-hat-inc-rht-shares-bought-by-hartford-investment-management-co.html.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.