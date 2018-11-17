Redd Hugh Acquires 4,000 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Director Redd Hugh acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,017.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Redd Hugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 12th, Redd Hugh acquired 3,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $48,540.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 601.4% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,471,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,261,586 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $17,534,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 211.2% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,308,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,398,000 after purchasing an additional 888,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 66.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,980,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 791,220 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,420,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 783,900 shares during the period. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

