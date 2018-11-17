Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys New Position in VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $447,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $914,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $14,109,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 450.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 122,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 100,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 20.2% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

VICI stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 65.13 and a current ratio of 65.13.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

