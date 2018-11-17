Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

Shares of DEI opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $41.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.50 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

