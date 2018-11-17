Regional Management (RM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Get Regional Management alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regional Management from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of RM opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.21, a current ratio of 44.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Regional Management has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Regional Management had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $77.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 54.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.