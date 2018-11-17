Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) PT Raised to $134.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.13.

RGA traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $148.53. 254,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $127.84 and a fifty-two week high of $165.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.74. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,769.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,282.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 722,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,468,000 after purchasing an additional 670,441 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4,168.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 516,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,686,000 after buying an additional 504,539 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 432.1% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 432,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,707,000 after buying an additional 351,078 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after buying an additional 248,223 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 932,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,271,000 after buying an additional 128,283 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

