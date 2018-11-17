ReneSola (SOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ReneSola had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $27.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. On average, analysts expect ReneSola to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.34.

SOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

