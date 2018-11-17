Repligen (RGEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 920,215 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 342,908 shares.The stock last traded at $64.05 and had previously closed at $63.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.69 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,590,833.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,717,031.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 14,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $763,343.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,258.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,735 shares of company stock worth $2,950,017. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,558,000 after purchasing an additional 361,598 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,135,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,473,000 after acquiring an additional 146,290 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 13.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,660,000 after acquiring an additional 230,080 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,556,000 after acquiring an additional 57,067 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

