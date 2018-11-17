Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for InPlay Oil Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for InPlay Oil in a report released on Tuesday, November 13th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s FY2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

IPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Laurentian upped their target price on InPlay Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

IPO opened at C$1.19 on Thursday. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$1.10 and a 52-week high of C$1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

