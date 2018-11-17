Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sierra Metals Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Shares of SMT stock opened at C$3.30 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.68 and a 52-week high of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

