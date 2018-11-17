Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note issued on Monday, November 12th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BCEI. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of BCEI opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $556.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 286,346 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 69,022 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

