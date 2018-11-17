Research Analysts Set Expectations for BWX Technologies Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (BWXT)

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for BWX Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

BWXT stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $425.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 66.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other BWX Technologies news, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $87,441.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,132 shares in the company, valued at $584,995.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $46,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,365 shares of company stock worth $252,952. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 218,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 386,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 210,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

