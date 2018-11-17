Research Analysts Set Expectations for CELYAD SA/ADR’s FY2018 Earnings (CYAD)

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) – William Blair lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, November 12th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.38). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CELYAD SA/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at ($4.14) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYAD. Zacks Investment Research cut CELYAD SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on CELYAD SA/ADR to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $265.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.34. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CELYAD SA/ADR by 1,109.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CELYAD SA/ADR by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CELYAD SA/ADR during the second quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CELYAD SA/ADR during the second quarter worth $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

CELYAD SA/ADR Company Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

