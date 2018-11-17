Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RFP shares. CIBC cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

NYSE:RFP opened at $11.80 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

