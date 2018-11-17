resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for resTORbio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.33). resTORbio posted earnings per share of ($5.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that resTORbio will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow resTORbio.

Get resTORbio alerts:

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TORC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of resTORbio by 76.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

TORC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.15. 84,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,842. resTORbio has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on resTORbio (TORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.