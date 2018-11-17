Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROIC. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. 1,015,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,038. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

