Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Stake Lessened by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 945,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,062 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $17,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 19,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

