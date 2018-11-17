Reviewing Immunomedics (IMMU) and Response Genetics (RGDXQ)

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Immunomedics and Response Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Response Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Immunomedics presently has a consensus target price of $38.43, suggesting a potential upside of 97.78%. Given Immunomedics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immunomedics is more favorable than Response Genetics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunomedics and Response Genetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics $2.16 million 1,709.30 -$273.83 million ($1.03) -18.86 Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Response Genetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immunomedics.

Risk & Volatility

Immunomedics has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Response Genetics has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Immunomedics and Response Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics -12,701.21% -85.57% -39.05% Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Immunomedics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Immunomedics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Response Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Immunomedics beats Response Genetics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States. The company also develops IMMU-140, a humanized antibody directed against an immune response target. Its other product candidates include products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, an anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, an anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, an anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. has clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca and MedImmune, to evaluate Imfinzi, a human monoclonal antibody against PD-L1, with sacituzumab govitecan as a frontline treatment of patients with TNBC and urothelial cancer; collaboration agreement with The Bayer Group for the development of epratuzumab; clinical and preclinical collaborations with academic cancer institutions, identifying new cancer indications for sacituzumab govitecan and the biology of the Trop-2 antigen; and research collaboration with the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to investigate Sacituzumab Govitecan and Labetuzumab Govitecan in preclinical cancer models. Immunomedics, Inc. has a partnership agreement with the Samsung BioLogics Co., Ltd. to manufacture hRS7, an Immunomedics proprietary humanized antibody. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

About Response Genetics

Response Genetics, Inc., a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples. It provides testing services for non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric and gastroesophageal cancer, melanoma and thyroid cancer, breast cancer, and glioma through its ResponseDX: Lung, ResponseDX: Colon, ResponseDX: Gastric, ResponseDX: Melanoma, ResponseDX: Thyroid, ResponseDX: Breast, ResponseDX: Glioma, and ResponseDX: Tissue of Origin test suites. The company also develops tests for other tumor types; and provides technical component and professional component testing services. It serves community based oncologists, pathologists, physician offices, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies through its sales force. The company was formerly known as Bio Type, Inc. and changed its name to Response Genetics, Inc. in August 2000. Response Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

