Reviewing Sandston (SDON) & Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sandston alerts:

This table compares Sandston and Falcon Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandston N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Falcon Minerals N/A N/A $520,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sandston has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Sandston shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sandston and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandston N/A N/A -4,656.34% Falcon Minerals N/A 10.63% 2.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sandston and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandston 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.50%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Sandston.

Dividends

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Sandston does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Sandston on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandston

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products. The company was formerly known as Nematron Corporation and changed its name to Sandston Corporation in April 2004. Sandston Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Traverse City, Michigan. Sandston Corporation is a subsidiary of Dorman Industries, LLC.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.