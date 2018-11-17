Reviewing Tucows (TCX) and Sohu.com (SOHU)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Tucows has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tucows and Sohu.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $329.42 million 1.76 $22.32 million N/A N/A Sohu.com $1.86 billion 0.43 -$554.52 million ($8.77) -2.35

Tucows has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tucows and Sohu.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A Sohu.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 6.81% 26.78% 5.28% Sohu.com -24.54% -15.31% -7.69%

Summary

Tucows beats Sohu.com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; Internet security services; publishing tools; SSL certificates; and billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); and Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers its services under the OpenSRS, eNom, and Hover brands. Tucows Inc. provides its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services. It also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The company's search and search-related business provides Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers pay-for-click and other online advertising services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games to game players. Further, the company's platform channel business operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and MoboTap that offers software applications for PCs and mobile devices through the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices, as well as online card and board games. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

