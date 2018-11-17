Reviewing Zumiez (ZUMZ) and Crailar Technologies (CRLRQ)

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and Crailar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRLRQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zumiez and Crailar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez $927.40 million 0.58 $26.80 million $1.10 19.00 Crailar Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zumiez has higher revenue and earnings than Crailar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Zumiez and Crailar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez 0 4 4 0 2.50 Crailar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zumiez currently has a consensus price target of $27.14, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Zumiez’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zumiez is more favorable than Crailar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of Zumiez shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Zumiez shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Crailar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Zumiez has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crailar Technologies has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zumiez and Crailar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez 3.43% 9.82% 6.76% Crailar Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zumiez beats Crailar Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

About Crailar Technologies

Crailar Technologies Inc., a development stage company, engages in the technological development and natural sustainable fibers business. It primarily produces natural and proprietary CRAiLAR Flax fibers targeted at the natural yarn and textile industries, as well as the deployment of its CRAiLAR processing technologies in the cellulose pulp and composites industries. The company develops CRAiLAR Fiber for textiles, which is flax, hemp, or other sustainable bast fiber available in various blends, textures, colors, and applications; and CRAiLAR technologies for the processing of cellulose-based fibers as a dissolving pulp for use in the additives, ethers, and performance apparel markets. It also focuses on processing CRAiLAR shive and seed products. The company was formerly known as Naturally Advanced Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Crailar Technologies Inc. in October 2012. Crailar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

