Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 85,556 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Paychex worth $60,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.39 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,493.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $3,472,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

