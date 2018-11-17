Rhumbline Advisers Has $53.39 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $53,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,236,000 after acquiring an additional 262,779 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 18,926.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 183,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 326.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 158,571 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 594,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,235 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,110,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,794 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.29, for a total value of $6,605,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,587 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,831 over the last three months. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $352.60 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $214.87 and a twelve month high of $363.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

