Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $57,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 49.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 506,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,922,000 after acquiring an additional 167,599 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Leerink Swann raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus raised their target price on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

NYSE HCA opened at $140.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $74.26 and a one year high of $144.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.36, for a total value of $116,735.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,763 shares of company stock worth $2,346,147. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/rhumbline-advisers-trims-stake-in-hca-healthcare-inc-hca.html.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.