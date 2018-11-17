Richard K. Prins Sells 5,000 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,979.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 65,160 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 566,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. BidaskClub lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/richard-k-prins-sells-5000-shares-of-amphastar-pharmaceuticals-inc-amph-stock.html.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.