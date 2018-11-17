Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.59.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 1,424,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nelson Cabatuan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne-Marie Duliege sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $535,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,500 shares of company stock valued at $624,615. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 218,868 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

