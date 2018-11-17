Rio Tinto (RIO) Shares Gap Down to $48.98

Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.20, but opened at $48.98. Rio Tinto shares last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 360541 shares changing hands.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 605.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

