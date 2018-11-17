RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 38.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,312,000 after buying an additional 64,522 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,113,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after buying an additional 43,412 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,815,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,207,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

RLJ opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/rlj-lodging-trust-rlj-shares-sold-by-forsta-ap-fonden.html.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.