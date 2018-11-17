Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 132,827 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 132,827 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Varian Medical Systems worth $15,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 97.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $147,164.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $312,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,423 shares of company stock worth $2,278,268. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VAR opened at $118.76 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $130.29. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.26 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

