RoBET Price Tops $0.67 on Top Exchanges (ROBET)

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. RoBET has a market capitalization of $532,879.00 and approximately $304.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RoBET token can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00012067 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and LATOKEN. During the last week, RoBET has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00138869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00223281 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $562.96 or 0.10181726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

RoBET Token Profile

RoBET is a token. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. The official website for RoBET is www.robetcoin.com. RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin.

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoBET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RoBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

