Roderick Mcillree Purchases 700,000 Shares of Kingsrose Mining Limited (KRM) Stock

Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX:KRM) insider Roderick Mcillree acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,000.00 ($29,787.23).

Roderick Mcillree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 12th, Roderick Mcillree acquired 850,000 shares of Kingsrose Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,000.00 ($36,170.21).

Kingsrose Mining stock opened at A$0.06 ($0.04) on Friday. Kingsrose Mining Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of A$0.10 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.51.

About Kingsrose Mining

Kingsrose Mining Limited engages in the production, exploration, and development of gold properties. It holds 85% interests in the Way Linggo gold and silver project located in South Sumatra, Indonesia. Kingsrose Mining Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia.

