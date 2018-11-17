Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Position Decreased by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,008,000 after purchasing an additional 134,469 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,203,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 779,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 465,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.82.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $223,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $16,543,617.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $297.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $252.23 and a 12-month high of $312.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

