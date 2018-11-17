Ross Stores (ROST) Shares Gap Down to $97.90

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $98.88, but opened at $97.90. Ross Stores shares last traded at $96.48, with a volume of 4233744 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $962,665.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 490.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $815,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 74.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $492,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 277.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 290,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 213,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

